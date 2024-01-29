Flutter Entertainment Takes On DraftKings with NYSE Listing

Flutter Entertainment, the Ireland-based parent company of global sports betting titans like FanDuel, Betfair, Sky Betting, and PokerStars, has made a strategic move to gain a stronger foothold in the burgeoning US sports betting industry. Flutter has initiated a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol FLUT, a move designed to make the company more accessible to US-based investors and tap into deeper capital markets.

Competing in the U.S. Sports Betting Arena

FanDuel, a subsidiary of Flutter, has been a dominant force in the US sports betting arena, boasting a 43% gross revenue market share and a 51% net revenue share in the fourth quarter. Despite FanDuel's strong performance, its major competitor, DraftKings, has enjoyed more media spotlight and a significant share price increase over the past year. However, Flutter's NYSE listing could shift this dynamic.

Flutter's Strategic Move

Flutter's CEO, Peter Jackson, envisions the NYSE listing as a gateway to deeper capital markets, making the stock more accessible to US investors. The move is a calculated step to compete with well-capitalized rivals, including BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Penn Entertainment's ESPN Bet, and Fanatics Sportsbook, in the estimated $37.5 billion US sports betting market.

Implication for European Investors

However, this strategic move has implications for European investors. In an effort to reduce regulatory complexity, Flutter will delist its shares from Euronext Dublin but will maintain its incorporation in Ireland for tax reasons. This will result in its exclusion from the Euro Stoxx 50 index. Yet, Flutter sees the potential gains from the US market as outweighing the short-term repercussions in Europe. Analysts from Jefferies project a price target for Flutter that implies a 20% premium over DraftKings, citing FanDuel's sustained market share performance.