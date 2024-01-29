Flutter Entertainment Set to Debut on NYSE, Offering Alternative to DraftKings for U.S. Investors

Flutter Entertainment, the corporate parent of FanDuel, is charting a new course in the American sports betting industry by announcing its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol FLUT. This move offers American investors an alternative to DraftKings, a major player in the sports betting sector.

Expanding Access to Capital Markets

Despite maintaining its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and its position in the FTSE 100 index, Flutter is turning its gaze towards the NYSE. The strategy behind this lies in accessing deeper capital markets and amplifying its visibility among U.S investors.

Competing in a Lucrative Market

FanDuel, a key component of Flutter's portfolio, currently leads the U.S. market in terms of both gross and net revenue market share, boasting 43% and 51% respectively in the fourth quarter. This move to list on the NYSE comes as FanDuel's primary competitor, DraftKings, has gained substantial traction and media attention. DraftKings' share price has skyrocketed, increasing by over 150% within the past year.

Unlocking Premium Valuation

Flutter CEO Peter Jackson has stated the company's intention to leverage FanDuel's ongoing market performance and potentially unlock a 20% premium valuation compared to DraftKings. Despite the public visibility of DraftKings, FanDuel has proven more profitable—a fact that Flutter is poised to capitalize on through its NYSE listing.

Ready to Take on Rivals

Meanwhile, FanDuel CEO Amy Howe has underscored the company's readiness to compete against its well-capitalized rivals. The focus is on scale and product distinctiveness to carve out a niche against competitors like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Penn Entertainment's ESPN Bet, and Fanatics Sportsbook.

Simultaneously, Flutter has chosen to delist its shares from Euronext Dublin, reducing regulatory complexity. However, it will continue to be incorporated in Ireland for tax purposes.