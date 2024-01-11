en English
Finance

FlowBank Partners with Tennis Star Alexander Zverev in a Three-Year Deal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
FlowBank, a prime Swiss online bank, has unfurled a three-year partnership with the current ATP World No. 6 tennis player, Alexander Zverev. This momentous partnership positions FlowBank as the official financial partner of Zverev, who is globally adored for his extraordinary tennis skills and sportsmanship.

Beyond Traditional Sponsorship

The association is primed to go beyond the conventional confines of sponsorship. In addition to sporting the FlowBank patch during matches, Zverev will also take part in various projects designed to inspire young athletes and foster financial literacy within the sport’s community.

Shared Commitment to Excellence

FlowBank’s pledge to innovation and excellence mirrors Zverev’s approach to tennis. Together, they aim to embark on initiatives including exclusive content, events, and community outreach programs. Zverev will also serve as the face of the second edition of the FlowBank Championship, an online trading competition tailored for professional athletes, where he previously reaped success.

Investing in the Future of Tennis

Committing further to tennis, FlowBank has decided to sponsor Swiss Tennis and the Gonet Geneva Open for a three-year period. The bank will also continue its relationship with Severin Lüthi, former coach of Roger Federer, as a FlowBank ambassador. Lüthi currently coaches Holger Rune, another participant in the FlowBank Championship. The former World No. 1, a host of the inaugural championship, will also retain her involvement. Furthermore, FlowBank is backing young Swiss tennis talents, sponsoring two players who are European and World champions in their age categories.

Founded in 2020 by Charles Henri Sabet, FlowBank is headquartered in Geneva, with an office in Zurich, and a representative office in Dubai. The bank is licensed by FINMA and a member of esisuisse. It provides online investing and trading services to over 50,000 financial products and has been recognized as a competitive trading provider in Switzerland. With 120 employees, the bank continues its commitment to innovation and excellence in financial services.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

