Florida Welcomes Hansons-Brooks Team: Training in Full Swing for Olympic Trials

Every winter, the Detroit-based professional running group, Hansons-Brooks, migrates south to Florida. Their mission: to escape the harsh Michigan winter and continue their training in a more conducive climate, all in preparation for the Olympic trials. This group's core strength lies in their camaraderie, as they leverage the benefits of the warmer weather and the National Training Center in Clermont for their speed workouts.

Harmony in the Hansons-Brooks Team

The runners feel at home in Orlando, a city they have grown fond of, and familiar with, over years of training. Among them is Zach Panning, a leading American marathoner. He acknowledges the heightened pressure, but sees it as a catalyst for his performance. Upon joining Kevin Hansen's running group, he discovered his potential to rise to Olympian heights.

Qualifiers and Preparations

Within this dedicated team, 13 runners have successfully qualified for the Olympic trials. As part of their final buildup, they recently undertook a run through downtown Orlando, treating it as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming race. The local crowd's support is something they eagerly anticipate.

Community Engagement and Broadcast Plans

The upcoming event promises to be a lively spectacle, with the athletes keen to put on a show for the spectators. Orlando's community members are encouraged to cheer on the runners during the marathon, fostering a sense of unity and excitement. Details about the runners, as well as where to catch the race, will be showcased in a special broadcast titled 'Racing to Paris' on WESH Two.

As the city prepares for the marathon, residents and businesses along the route have been reached out to, and pedestrian restrictions and road closures have been put in place. Over 100,000 people are expected to attend, adding to the event's buzz. In the midst of this, three elite runners, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Stephanie Bruce, and Kellyn Taylor, juggle their training with the demands of motherhood, drawing support from their community and teammates.