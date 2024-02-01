Florida State's Helicopter Recruitment Strategy Lands Top Prospect Caden Gordon

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has taken recruitment to new heights, quite literally, with a unique helicopter visit strategy. The tactic proved successful as junior defensive back Caden Gordon of Santaluces High School pledged his commitment to Florida State. The commitment followed an official visit and a subsequent encounter with Norvell during his helicopter tour of Palm Beach County.

A Historic Landing

This event marked the first helicopter landing at Santaluces High School, signaling a new era in talent scouting. Gordon, a 2025 prospect, was left impressed not just by the grandeur of the gesture, but more importantly, by the communication and immediate connection he felt with Florida State. This connection moved the university to the top of his list, outpacing other offers from notable institutions like West Virginia and Indiana.

From Wide Receiver to Defensive Back

Gordon's journey in football has been marked by significant transitions. The young player transitioned from the position of a wide receiver to a defensive back under the mentorship of Santaluces head coach Hector Clavijo III. This shift has been instrumental in the team's recent successes, including a first-time appearance in the Class 4M region semifinals.

Staying True to Santaluces

Gordon also reflected on his decision to stay at Santaluces despite the team's initial struggles. He credited Coach Clavijo's influence and the school's turnaround, which led to their participation in the state playoff series. As he prepares to graduate and move on to Florida State, Gordon is dedicated to improving his skills and feels confident about his potential impact at his new school.