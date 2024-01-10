Florida State Ends Wake Forest’s Nine-Game Win Streak in Thrilling Face-Off

In a thrilling college basketball face-off, Florida State emerged victorious over Wake Forest with a final score of 87-82. The match marked an end to Wake Forest’s impressive nine-game win streak. The game, held in a venue capable of hosting 12,100 spectators, was watched by an audience of 5,368.

Unwavering Offensive Performances

Wake Forest demonstrated a solid offensive effort. Cameron Hildreth led the scoring with 25 points, followed by K. Miller who scored 21 points. Sallis and Friedrichsen also made significant contributions, adding 10 and 13 points respectively. The team shot 47.5% from the field, a notable 81% from the free-throw line, and made 36% of their three-point attempts. However, they struggled with turnovers, giving up the ball 20 times throughout the game.

On the other side, Florida State had a slightly superior shooting performance, hitting 50.9% of their field goals, matching Wake Forest’s 80% free-throw accuracy, and excelling at three-point shots with a success rate of 53.8%. Darin Green topped Florida State’s scoring chart with 17 points, closely followed by Jamir Watkins with 19 points. Baba Miller also had a notable performance, contributing 14 points to the team’s score.

Defensive Tactics that Made the Difference

Wake Forest’s defense secured 9 steals with Carr being the standout, achieving two steals and a blocked shot. Despite their efforts, Florida State’s defense proved more active, with a total of 10 steals, led by Darin Green’s five. They also managed to block five shots throughout the game. This active defense, coupled with their ability to force turnovers, contributed significantly to their victory.

Close Contest, Clear Winner

The teams were neck and neck throughout the game, with Wake Forest scoring 41 points in both halves, while Florida State had 42 in the first half and 45 in the second. Despite the close contest, Florida State emerged as the clear winner, ending Wake Forest’s nine-game win streak and marking their third straight win and fifth in their last six games. The next games see Wake Forest hosting Virginia, while Florida State travels to face Notre Dame.