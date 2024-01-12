en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown

In a thrilling showdown of college basketball powers, No.21 Florida State emerged victorious over No.20 North Carolina, with a final score of 70-62. The game, played in front of a riveted audience of 1,946 spectators, showcased a dynamic performance from both teams, illuminating the court with skill and strategy.

Standout Performances

Florida State’s Sara Bejedi put on a stellar show, scoring 23 points and collecting six rebounds, a performance mirrored by North Carolina’s Deja Kelly, who also netted 23 points. The game also saw impressive rebounding skills, particularly from North Carolina’s Ustby with nine rebounds, and Florida State’s Makayla Timpson, who led the game with 14 rebounds and added 11 points, thereby recording a double-double.

Game-Changing Elements

Key to Florida State’s victory was their superior accuracy from the three-point line and at free throws, where they scored 16 out of 18 attempts. The team attempted a high volume of three-point shots, with 37 attempts from beyond the arc compared to North Carolina’s 15. North Carolina’s D. Kelly fouled out, intensifying the game’s climax and reflecting the competitive spirit that characterized the match.

Reflection of Strategy and Sportsmanship

The game also highlighted the strategic play of both teams. Florida State made 15 assists, with North Carolina making 10, reflecting their tactical approach to the game. Despite the intensity of the match, it was played in good spirit and sportsmanship as evidenced by the absence of any technical fouls from either team. The close quarter scores further illustrated the tight competition between these two formidable teams.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
In a pivotal moment for the National Basketball Association (NBA), the fate of veteran forward PJ Tucker hangs in the balance. Having signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers just two seasons ago, Tucker’s career trajectory took an unforeseen detour. After participating in 78 regular season games for the 76ers, he was traded to
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
8 mins ago
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Vancouver Asahi Day: A Tribute to Historic Baseball Team and Kaye Kaminishi
8 mins ago
Vancouver Asahi Day: A Tribute to Historic Baseball Team and Kaye Kaminishi
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
2 mins ago
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
2 mins ago
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
3 mins ago
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
1 min
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
2 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
2 mins
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
3 mins
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
7 mins
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
8 mins
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
8 mins
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
10 mins
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
10 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app