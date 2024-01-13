en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy

In the wake of a devastating incident, a local sports community in Martin County, Florida is rallying for change. The pickleball community, galvanized by residents like Candace Cooney, is advocating for the installation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in outdoor county parks. This call to action was triggered by a tragic event where Melanie Hopkins’ husband, Sam, suffered a fatal heart attack on the pickleball court.

Pulse of the Game: A Tragedy Strikes

Despite the immediate CPR attempts by other players at Halpatiokee Regional Park, the absence of an on-site AED was highlighted as a critical missing piece of potential life-saving equipment. The event sent shockwaves across the local community and spurred them into action.

Community Response: From Tragedy to Action

In a show of unity and determination, over 120 players rallied together and raised more than $5,000. The funds were used to purchase three portable AEDs, which are now brought to games by an appointed person. However, this solution, while commendable, is seen as only an interim measure.

Official Stance: A Battle for Change

The community’s effort to have AEDs permanently installed in parks has been met with resistance from county officials. Citing concerns of liability and potential vandalism, the officials have so far declined to sanction the installation. Undeterred, the pickleball community continues to push for the devices to be available 24/7 in the parks, underlining their critical role in emergency situations.

Beyond the Court: A Broader Discussion

The incident and the ensuing advocacy have sparked a broader examination of AED availability in surrounding counties. The access levels vary significantly, with comprehensive coverage in Indian River County and limited access in other areas. Some counties are now conducting feasibility studies or considering expanding their AED availability in outdoor and sports areas. The debate ignited by the pickleball community is driving a wider conversation about safety in public spaces, one that will likely continue to reverberate across Florida.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Arlene Alexander, a 54-year-old woman grappling with cerebral palsy, stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of human will. Despite holding an Associate Degree and a BSc in Human Resource Management, she has been involuntarily unemployed for a stark period of six years. Alexander’s narrative uncovers the hurdles that differently-abled individuals often encounter in
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Dakota Risinger's Remarkable Health Transformation: A Journey Sparked by a Son's Plea
28 mins ago
Dakota Risinger's Remarkable Health Transformation: A Journey Sparked by a Son's Plea
Meghalaya's Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed
30 mins ago
Meghalaya's Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
14 mins ago
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
16 mins ago
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
Wrestling Legend Afa Anoa'i Hospitalized after Health Scare
26 mins ago
Wrestling Legend Afa Anoa'i Hospitalized after Health Scare
Latest Headlines
World News
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
29 seconds
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
1 min
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
2 mins
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
3 mins
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
3 mins
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
4 mins
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
4 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app