Florida Gators’ Recruit D.J. Lagway Suffers Foot Injury

In a turn of events during the Under Armour All-American game, five-star quarterback recruit, D.J. Lagway, suffered a foot injury. Despite the setback, Lagway completed 5 of 10 passes for 46 yards and rushed for 10 yards in the game’s two series where Team Ice claimed a victory over Team Fire with a score of 39-9.

Lagway’s Injury and Subsequent Actions

The injury occurred as Lagway was running out of bounds in the game’s first half. While the extent of the injury was unclear immediately, Lagway suspects it to be a sprain. He plans to undergo X-rays to confirm the injury’s severity. Although visibly limping, Lagway continued to interact with his teammates, indicating that the injury may not be as serious as feared.

Impressive Track Record and Future Prospects

Lagway, a significant part of Florida Gators’ 2024 freshman class, has an impressive track record. He set a 6A state record in Texas with 58 touchdown passes and 4,604 yards during his senior high school season. He has enrolled at the University of Florida for the spring semester and is set to participate in spring practice.

Coach’s Praise for Lagway

Billy Napier, Florida’s football coach, has praised Lagway not just for his athletic prowess but also for his character and leadership. Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Lagway has shown commitment to his community, volunteering at eldercare facilities and the community food bank. He also holds a commendable 3.48 GPA, demonstrating his dedication to academics alongside sports.