Florida Gators Gymnastics Team Triumphs in SEC Opener; Leanne Wong Shines

The Florida Gators gymnastics team, currently seventh in the national rankings, celebrated victory over the twelfth-ranked Auburn Tigers in the Southeastern Conference opener on Friday. The packed Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama witnessed the Gators set a season-high score of 197.325, narrowly defeating Auburn's 197.025.

All-Around Triumph for Leanne Wong

The spotlight was firmly on junior All-American, Leanne Wong. She stole the show with a triumphant all-around debut, racking up a score of 39.625. In addition to her all-around success, Wong clinched event wins on the uneven bars and the floor exercise, both with season-high scores of 9.95.

Gators' Dominance on Display

The Gators set the tone for the evening with a strong start, posting a season-high 49.40 on the uneven bars. Wong and Anya Pilgrim clinched the top spots. In the vault event, Bri Edwards and Pilgrim set collegiate bests with scores of 9.875. The floor exercise was another area of supremacy for the Gators. Lori Brubach and Victoria Nguyen notched impressive 9.9s, with Wong's 9.95 serving as the pinnacle of their performance. On the balance beam, Sloane Blakely and Wong tied for third.

Wong Makes History

Leanne Wong's stellar performance marked her tenth career all-around win, making her the fourteenth gymnast in the 52-year history of the Florida gymnastics program to achieve this. The meet also witnessed other notable performances, including collegiate best scores by several Gators and the triumphant return of Ellie Lazzari to the floor exercise after injury. The Gators now look ahead to their Alumni Night on January 26, when they will face off against Alabama, a team that recently tied with No. 4 Arkansas with a score of 197.525.