Florence High School Clinches Third Consecutive Class B Football Championship in Overtime Win

On a crisp November day in 2023, the football field thrummed with anticipation as the Florence High School Falcons squared off against the Manhattan Tigers. The stakes were high: a third consecutive Class B state championship for the Falcons. As the final whistle blew, the Falcons emerged victorious, etching their name in history as the first Class B program to secure three straight championships. The final score? A nail-biting 21-14.
A Perfect Season
The victory signified more than just another feather in the cap for the Falcons. It was the culmination of a perfect 13-0 season—a testament to the team's consistent brilliance and solid camaraderie. The joyous cheers that erupted from the Falcons' side stood as a testament to their relentless efforts, their never-die spirit, and the journey that led them to this momentous occasion.
Ethan Alexander: The Game Changer
The game was on a knife-edge, locked in a tie as it ventured into overtime. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Senior Ethan Alexander, a Montana Tech commit, stepped up to the plate. His tie-breaking touchdown was the turning point that tilted the game in the Falcons' favor. But the drama didn't end there. The game was finally sealed when Florence recovered a fumble by the Tigers, a moment that sent the Falcon supporters into raptures.
Beyond the Field: A Scholar and a Gentleman
Alexander is not just a star on the football field. His academic prowess is equally noteworthy, with ambitions of becoming a co-valedictorian and plans to study civil engineering. His journey hasn't been without its trials, however. A disciplinary moment during his sophomore year for an irresponsible play served as a wake-up call, a pivotal learning experience that spurred his growth both on and off the field.
As he anticipates playing at Montana Tech, Alexander speaks fondly of the sense of family and support he felt from the staff and fans during his visit. He looks forward to carrying this sense of belonging with him as he transitions into his college football career, propelled by the winds of his high school success.