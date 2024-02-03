Flexible Roster System Boosts Volunteer Numbers at Bermagui SLSC

When faced with a dwindling number of active patrol volunteers six years ago, the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) in New South Wales, Australia, opted for a simple yet impactful change: an adaptable roster system. The outcome, almost quadrupling its active patrol numbers from 18 to 63, has not only filled the gaps in the roster but also set a precedent for lifesaving clubs across the state.

Flexibility Fosters Growth

The club's decision to allow volunteers to choose their patrol dates, instead of assigning them fixed shifts, has been a resounding success. This newfound flexibility, merging seamlessly with the volunteers’ schedules, has been instrumental in keeping the local beaches safe. Euan McKenzie, the club president and a member for over 20 years, lauded this roster change for its positive impact on the club’s operations and community safety.

Retaining the Young and the Committed

The flexible roster has also proven successful in retaining younger members. Heidi Osgood, a club member since age five, exemplifies this success. The adaptable schedule has allowed her to juggle other commitments, including education, while fulfilling her role as a volunteer. This balance has been a key factor in maintaining the club's youth membership, ensuring the continued vitality of the Bermagui SLSC.

Adapting Amidst Declining Volunteering Rates

Ben Hillier, the director of research, policy and advocacy at the Centre for Volunteering, underscored the significance of this flexibility in a time when formal volunteering rates have slid by more than 5 percent in New South Wales between 2020 and 2023. The Bermagui SLSC's adaptive approach to volunteerism has shone as a beacon of success in these trying times.

A Crisis Response Boosts Membership

Further boosting the club's membership was its key role during the Black Summer bushfires. Providing refuge to 5,000 people during the crisis, the club demonstrated its commitment to the community, a factor that has significantly influenced the surge in membership sign-ups. The club's culture of adaptability and responsiveness, especially in times of crisis, has been a driving force in its growth and success.

In conclusion, the Bermagui SLSC, through its flexible roster system and commitment to community service, has not only increased its active patrol numbers but also offered a blueprint for other clubs grappling with the challenge of declining volunteer numbers. It stands as a testament to the power of adaptability and community commitment in fostering the growth of volunteer organisations.