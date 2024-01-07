Fleeting Glory: The Forgotten Heroes of Nigerian Football

In the annals of Nigerian football, few names resonate as deeply as that of Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen. Known affectionately as “Sabara”, he was the mastermind behind Nigeria’s victory in the 1985 FIFA Under-16 World Championship, a triumphant achievement that etched Nigeria’s name on the world football map. Yet, the tale of Sabara and many like him is tinged with a melancholy note, a stark reminder of the fleeting nature of recognition and the shadows that often engulf our heroes in their twilight years.

Legends in the Shadows

As a child, my earliest memories of Nigerian football are inextricably linked to the 1994 FIFA World Cup. From encounters with former players like Baba Otu Mohammed to tales of past victories, the narrative of Nigerian football is rich and inspiring. Yet, these stories are often hushed whispers, barely audible in the cacophony of the present.

The passing of Sabara at the age of 85, after a prolonged battle with stroke and diabetes, is a poignant reminder of this forgotten narrative. Struggling to meet medical bills, his family bore the brunt of an indifferent system, a stark contrast to the glory that once surrounded the man who put Nigeria’s name in golden letters on the world football stage.

Unsung Heroes and a Silent Government

Amidst the grief and mourning that followed Sabara’s death, one glaring absence was the silence of the Nigerian government and the sports ministry. Their failure to acknowledge the passing of a national icon speaks volumes about their indifference towards the plight of former athletes and coaches. This silence is a bitter pill to swallow for those who have devoted their lives to bringing glory to their nation.

Preserving Legacies: A Call to Action

The death of Sabara should serve as an urgent call for a reevaluation of how we honor our sports icons. The establishment of a trust fund for former athletes, along with creative efforts to preserve and celebrate their legacies, is a pressing need. Our heroes deserve more than a fleeting moment of glory; they deserve to be remembered and valued for their service to the nation.