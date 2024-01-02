Flavio Varela: A Boxer’s Dream and a Nation’s Aspiration

Flavio Varela, a seasoned boxer of Cape Verdean origin, has voiced his ambition to represent Cape Verde in international boxing tournaments, with the pinnacle of his dreams being the Olympic Games. Varela, born in Portugal, has a boxing career spanning over a decade, and currently competes in the 63.5-kilogram weight category.

An Impressive Record

Over the course of his career, Varela has been involved in over 20 amateur fights, amassing 15 victories and eight losses in his tally. His dedication to the sport is clear, but it is not only personal ambition that underlies Varela’s pursuits. The boxer emphasizes the transformative power of boxing in averting social exclusion and steering young athletes away from legal disputes.

Advocating for Boxing in Cape Verde

Varela is a strong proponent of promoting boxing within his ancestral homeland of Cape Verde, asserting that it could provide a platform for the youth to realize their dreams. Currently visiting Cape Verde on holiday, Varela is honing his boxing skills under the guidance of Flavio Furtado, a former Cape Verdean Olympic athlete. This visit is not solely for personal training, however. Varela is also working to foster the growth of boxing in the country and supporting a friend’s clothing brand.

Building Bridges Through Boxing

While the physical prowess required in boxing is undeniable, Varela views the sport as more than a testament to strength and speed. For him, boxing is a tool that can be used to bridge societal gaps, providing a lifeline to the marginalized and offering a beacon of hope for brighter futures. The echo of Varela’s punches in the boxing ring, therefore, resonates far beyond the confines of the sport, carrying with it the aspirations of a nation and the dreams of its youth.