en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Olympics

Flavio Varela: A Boxer’s Dream and a Nation’s Aspiration

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Flavio Varela: A Boxer’s Dream and a Nation’s Aspiration

Flavio Varela, a seasoned boxer of Cape Verdean origin, has voiced his ambition to represent Cape Verde in international boxing tournaments, with the pinnacle of his dreams being the Olympic Games. Varela, born in Portugal, has a boxing career spanning over a decade, and currently competes in the 63.5-kilogram weight category.

An Impressive Record

Over the course of his career, Varela has been involved in over 20 amateur fights, amassing 15 victories and eight losses in his tally. His dedication to the sport is clear, but it is not only personal ambition that underlies Varela’s pursuits. The boxer emphasizes the transformative power of boxing in averting social exclusion and steering young athletes away from legal disputes.

Advocating for Boxing in Cape Verde

Varela is a strong proponent of promoting boxing within his ancestral homeland of Cape Verde, asserting that it could provide a platform for the youth to realize their dreams. Currently visiting Cape Verde on holiday, Varela is honing his boxing skills under the guidance of Flavio Furtado, a former Cape Verdean Olympic athlete. This visit is not solely for personal training, however. Varela is also working to foster the growth of boxing in the country and supporting a friend’s clothing brand.

Building Bridges Through Boxing

While the physical prowess required in boxing is undeniable, Varela views the sport as more than a testament to strength and speed. For him, boxing is a tool that can be used to bridge societal gaps, providing a lifeline to the marginalized and offering a beacon of hope for brighter futures. The echo of Varela’s punches in the boxing ring, therefore, resonates far beyond the confines of the sport, carrying with it the aspirations of a nation and the dreams of its youth.

0
Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament

By Salman Khan

Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024

By Salman Khan

Cambodia 2023: A Historic Election and a Sporting Triumph

By Salman Khan

Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Macron's Call for Unity: A Beacon of Hope for France in 2024 ...
@France · 1 day
Macron's Call for Unity: A Beacon of Hope for France in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France

By Salman Khan

Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
India’s Sports Landscape: Pivotal Changes and Hope as 2024 Approaches

By Salman Khan

India's Sports Landscape: Pivotal Changes and Hope as 2024 Approaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
13 seconds
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
15 seconds
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
32 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
33 seconds
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
40 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
46 seconds
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
48 seconds
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
48 seconds
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
48 seconds
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
46 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
50 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
53 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app