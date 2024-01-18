en English
Cyprus

Flare Injury Incident Amplifies Safety Concerns in Cyprus Soccer

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
In a recent unsettling incident, first division soccer player, George Papageorgiou of Nea Salamina, suffered a hearing impairment in his left ear when he was hit by a flare during a match against APOEL Nicosia. This occurrence has not only intensified the debate around player safety in Cyprus soccer fixtures but also instigated strong reactions from the soccer players’ union, PASP.

PASP’s Stance on Player Safety

Since January 9, PASP has been relentlessly vocal about the pressing need for enhanced security measures during matches. The union has been advocating for stringent checks to inhibit the smuggling of dangerous items such as firecrackers, flares, and glass bottles into stadiums. Additionally, they have been stressing the importance of an increased number of stewards at sports grounds. The flare injury incident has stirred the union’s discontentment with the slow progress on these safety measures.

Threat of Game Boycott

PASP’s executive chair, Spyros Neophytides, has expressed the union’s intense frustration, indicating that the lack of improvement in safety conditions might push the players to resort to a game boycott. This audacious move underlines the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for a resolution.

Meetings with Cyprus Football Association

In the aftermath of the injury, PASP has scheduled meetings with the Cyprus Football Association (FA) to discuss the safety concerns and to decide on the necessity of further action. These discussions would be critical in charting the course of future soccer matches in Cyprus.

The incident involving George Papageorgiou has not only highlighted the risks that soccer players face during matches but has also underscored the systemic issues within Cypriot soccer. These problems demand immediate attention and swift action to ensure player safety and preserve the integrity of the sport in the country.

Cyprus Safety Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

