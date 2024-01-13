en English
Nigeria

Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria’s U17 Girls’ Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria’s U17 Girls’ Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey

In the world of women’s football, the Nigeria U17 girls’ team, the Flamingos, are gearing up to embark on their journey towards qualification for the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. Their first battle will be against the Central African Republic, marking the commencement of an intense period of qualification rounds.

Flamingos’ Squad and Schedule

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere, whose recent reinstatement was approved by the Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee, has assembled a robust squad for the challenge ahead. The team of 35 includes five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders, and 14 forwards, each player ready to contribute their skills for the national glory.

The first leg of this football saga is scheduled to take place in Bangui, between February 2nd and 4th, followed by the return leg on February 10th at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. It is a tight schedule, but the Flamingos are no strangers to the pressures of the pitch.

Track Record and Expectations

Nigeria’s U17 team has a strong history in the competition. They have participated in every tournament since its inception, save for the 2018 edition in Uruguay. Olowookere was a part of the coaching staff that led the team to a bronze medal at the previous World Cup in India, marking Nigeria’s first-ever podium finish in this category.

Given this track record, the Flamingos are a team to watch closely as they prepare to take on their competitors. With their eyes set firmly on the prize, the 2024 World Cup in the Dominican Republic, the team is ready to make their mark once more on the international stage.

The Road Ahead

As the Flamingos take flight towards the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, their journey is filled with both anticipation and determination. The football fraternity will be closely following their progress, as they strive to reach the World Cup, scheduled to kick off from October 16th to November 3rd in the Dominican Republic. The stage is set, the players are ready, and the world of football waits with bated breath to see how the Flamingos will fare in their pursuit of glory.

Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

