Flames Face Tough Decisions as NHL Trade Deadline Looms: Hanifin, Tanev, and Markström

As the NHL Trade Deadline looms on the horizon, all eyes are on the Calgary Flames and their defensive duo, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev. The clock is ticking, and decisions need to be made.

The Hanifin Dilemma

In his final year of contract, Noah Hanifin finds himself in a precarious position. With 29 points in 53 games, the two-way defenseman from Norwood, Mass, has proven his worth. The Flames have offered him an eight-year, $60 million deal, but Hanifin remains undecided. If he declines the offer, the Flames might have no choice but to trade him before the deadline to avoid losing him for nothing in the offseason. The Boston Bruins are rumored to be among the interested parties, looking to strengthen their blue line.

Tanev's Uncertain Future

Chris Tanev, another Flames defenseman, is also on an expiring contract. His situation is similar to Hanifin's, and he could be a target for playoff teams seeking depth. However, unlike Hanifin, Tanev doesn't have a modified no-trade clause, leaving his fate entirely in the Flames' hands.

Markström's Unwavering Presence

Amidst the trade speculation, goaltender Jacob Markström stands tall. Despite the rumors, he has not been asked to waive his no-trade clause, suggesting that he will remain a Flame for the foreseeable future. Markström's recent performance supports this decision, earning him the first star of the week in the NHL. His consistent play has been a cornerstone of the Flames' recent inspired play.

The Flames are currently pushing for a playoff spot, with tough competition from the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights. Any roster changes made before the trade deadline could significantly impact their chances. However, with Markström's solid performance and the potential addition of new players, the Flames are hopeful about their prospects.

As the deadline approaches, the Flames and their fans wait with bated breath. Will Hanifin and Tanev remain in Calgary, or will they be moved to bolster other teams' chances? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the NHL Trade Deadline is always full of surprises.