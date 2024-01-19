Five Young Indian Sportspersons to Receive Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024

In a significant recognition of India's emerging sporting talent, five young athletes have been named recipients of the esteemed Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2024. The nationally acclaimed award, designed to honor children between 5 to 18 years old with exceptional achievements in various fields, including sports, shines a light on the awardees' remarkable accomplishments.

A Diverse Array of Sporting Talent

The list of awardees paints an inspiring picture of the country's diverse sporting talent. Linthoi Chanambam, a 17-year-old judo sensation, has etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history as the first Indian to win a judo championship in any age category. This feat was accomplished when she bagged gold in the 57 kg category at the 2022 World Judo Cadets championship in Sarajevo.

Aaditya Yadav, a specially-abled badminton player, has not allowed his physical constraints to hinder his quest for glory. His impressive victories in various international championships, including the Deaflympics in Brazil, stand testament to his indomitable spirit.

Chess Prodigy and Badminton Star

Among the awardees is Charvi A, a chess prodigy who secured the title of Under-8 World Chess Champion in 2022. Her numerous national and international titles offer a glimpse into her strategic prowess and dedication to the game.

Jesicca Neyi Saring from Arunachal Pradesh has made a name for herself in the badminton arena. Her numerous state and national-level championship wins speak volumes about her talent and potential.

Scaling Heights

R Surya Prasad, a young mountaineer from Andhra Pradesh, has scaled the towering heights of Mt. Kilimanjaro, a feat which symbolizes his commitment to social empowerment.

The PMRBP 2024 awardees will be honored by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on January 22. This will be followed by an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23. Adding to the honor, the young champions will also participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26, showcasing their achievements to the entire nation.