NFL

Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns have once again made a significant imprint on the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl selections as five of their renowned players have been chosen to participate in the esteemed event. The selected players are offensive guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku, and cornerback Denzel Ward.

Star Players Set to Shine

Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett have been named as starters, marking Bitonio’s sixth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance and Garrett’s fifth. Amari Cooper, earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod, marks his first selection as a Brown, whereas Denzel Ward is being honored for the third time. For David Njoku, this selection is a first in his seven-year career, a testament to his exceptional performance this season.

Season Highlights

Garrett has distinguished himself as one of the NFL’s premier players this season, accumulating an impressive 14 sacks and 17 tackles-for-loss. Cooper, on the other hand, leads the Browns with 1,250 receiving yards, marking the third-highest season total for a Browns player. Njoku has had a standout year, topping the team with 81 receptions. Ward, with his third Pro Bowl selection, has contributed significantly with two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

Consistent Pro Bowl Selections

Additional to the main squad, six Browns players have been designated as alternates for the Pro Bowl, including Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Grant Delpit, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller. The selection of Browns players to the Pro Bowl has been consistent over the past few years, with four players selected in 2023 and five in 2022. This continuity in Pro Bowl selections underscores the Browns’ caliber and their contribution to the NFL.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

