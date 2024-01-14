en English
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash

In a riveting game of basketball, the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers clinched a victory against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners, with a final scoreline of 72-68. The match was a close contest, with FIU making a comeback in the second half that ultimately swayed the game in their favor.

UTEP’s Performance

The Miners showcased notable shooting accuracy with a field goal (FG) percentage of 58.7% and a free throw (FT) percentage of 66.7%. Their three-point shooting was particularly impressive, with a success rate of 57.1%. Trey Horton, one of the key players for UTEP, achieved a perfect 4-4 record from the three-point line. Despite this, UTEP struggled with turnovers, recording a total of 23, which likely played a crucial role in their defeat. Tae Hardy and David Terrell Jr., were each responsible for five turnovers. The Miners demonstrated impressive defensive efforts, garnering 15 steals, with Terrell leading the team with four steals.

FIU’s Winning Play

The Panthers’ victory was marked by a 50.9% FG accuracy and an even higher FT percentage of 78.6%. Javaunte Hawkins was a significant contributor to FIU’s win, scoring four out of his six three-point attempts. FIU faced fewer turnovers as opposed to UTEP, with a total of 21. Dashon Dean, however, was responsible for eight of them. Mirroring UTEP’s defensive strategy, the Panthers also achieved 15 steals, with Dean making a considerable contribution of five steals.

Final Thoughts

The game was a testament to the competitive spirit of both teams, with FIU’s second-half comeback highlighting their ability to adapt and overcome challenges. While UTEP’s strong shooting accuracy and defensive efforts were commendable, their struggle with turnovers may have been their undoing. As both teams continue their journey in the current season, this game will undoubtedly serve as a learning experience, pushing them to refine their strategies and hone their skills further.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

