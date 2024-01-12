en English
Sports

FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game

In a riveting clash of college basketball, Florida International University (FIU) (6-11) emerged victorious against New Mexico State (7-10) with a final score of 77 to 67. The game was a display of skill, strategy, and the sheer will for victory, with both teams putting on a memorable performance for the 1,294 spectators who filled the venue.

FIU’s Triumph

FIU took the lead right from the start, securing a halftime score of 38 to 30. The team demonstrated exceptional proficiency in three-point shooting, landing a total of 13 successful shots from beyond the arc out of 24 attempts. Among the standout players were Javaunte Hawkins and Dashon Gittens. Hawkins exhibited an astounding performance, scoring 20 points, shooting 6 of 8, and making 5 out of 6 three-point shots. Gittens wasn’t far behind, adding 17 points to FIU’s victory, including 11 from free throws.

New Mexico’s State Efforts

Despite the defeat, New Mexico State showcased their talent, scoring 7 successful three-pointers out of 22 attempts. The team’s shining stars were Odukale and Pettway, scoring 16 and 14 points respectively. Odukale led his team with 6 rebounds but was fouled out of the game. Providing notable assists were Rawls for New Mexico State with 4 assists, and Dean for FIU with 5 assists.

Looking Ahead

As the game concluded, the teams left the court with valuable lessons and experiences. FIU’s victory will undoubtedly boost their morale for future games, while New Mexico State, despite the loss, has shown potential for improvement. The game was a testament to both team’s commitment and passion for the sport, painting an exciting picture for the rest of the season.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

