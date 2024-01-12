FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Intense Basketball Showdown

In a pulse-pounding showdown on the basketball court, the New Mexico State Aggies and the Florida International Panthers exhibited their prowess, their grit, and their unwavering dedication to the sport. The game was a riveting display of strategic play and individual brilliance, with the Panthers eventually emerging as victors with a 77-67 win.

Impressive Performance by Both Teams

Noteworthy players from New Mexico State, including Carpenter, Ezeagu, Jackson-Posey, Rawls, Suggs, Odukale, Cook, Pettway, Harris, and Kanyanga, put in commendable performances. Their combined efforts brought their total score to 67 points with Carpenter leading the minutes at 38, closely followed by Ezeagu at 34. Their field goal (FG) percentage stood at 40.7%, with a free throw (FT) percentage of 80%. Despite their best efforts, they fell short of victory, underscoring the competitive nature of the game.

FIU’s Winning Strategy

Players from the Florida International Panthers, including Pinkney, Dean, Gittens, Hawkins, Lipscomb, Grant, Brewer, Sanogo, Krivokapic, and Okeke, demonstrated their skills and determination on the court. Their collective efforts resulted in a total of 77 points, propelling them to victory. They displayed a higher field goal percentage of 47.6% and matched New Mexico State’s free throw success at 75%. Their three-point shooting was particularly impressive, with a success rate of 54.2%, making 13 out of 24 attempts.

Hawkins Shines for FIU

Javaunte Hawkins was a standout player with 5 successful three-point shots, leading the Panthers with 20 points. His performance was critical to their victory, along with significant contributions from Dashon Gittens and Arturo Dean. The Panthers took control of the game early in the first half and maintained their lead throughout, showcasing their strategic prowess and tenacity.

The game concluded with FIU outscoring New Mexico State in both halves, leading to a final score of FIU 77, New Mexico State 67. The attendance for this competitive game was 1,294 out of a 5,000 capacity venue, indicating the high interest in this exciting matchup.