Sports

FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match

In a riveting collegiate basketball match, Florida International University (FIU) clinched a decisive victory over New Mexico State, ending the game with a score of 77-67. The game was characterized by a series of competitive performances from both teams, with FIU’s Isaiah Hawkins delivering a standout performance.

FIU’s Dominance from the Outset

The halftime score stood at 38-30, with FIU maintaining a steady lead. The team demonstrated exceptional skill from the 3-point range, completing 13 out of 24 attempts. This was a stark contrast to New Mexico State’s 7 successful attempts out of 22. The prowess demonstrated by FIU was a key contributing factor to their triumph.

Standout Performance by Hawkins

Isaiah Hawkins took center stage with his impressive performance, racking up a total of 20 points, including five 3-pointers. His shooting prowess was evident, going 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the 3-point range. This standout performance played a pivotal role in FIU’s victory.

New Mexico State’s Valiant Efforts

Despite falling behind, New Mexico State put up a resilient fight. The team’s top performer, Odukale, led the scoring with 16 points but was ultimately fouled out of the game. The team committed a total of 26 fouls, as opposed to FIU’s 15. Despite their relentless efforts, New Mexico State was unable to close the gap, leading to FIU’s win.

The match took place in front of a crowd of 1,294 spectators, significantly lower than the venue’s capacity of 5,000. The atmosphere was electric, with fans from both teams passionately cheering on their respective sides. Despite the lower turnout, the intensity of the game was not diminished, making it an unforgettable match.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

