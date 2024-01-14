FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP

In a thrilling college basketball game, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and Florida International University (FIU) put on a high scoring spectacle. The final score saw FIU narrowly defeating UTEP 72-68, with both teams exhibiting immense skill and determination on the court. The game was marked by impressive statistics, with UTEP achieving a field goal percentage of 58.7% and FIU a slightly lower percentage of 50.9%. Both teams demonstrated prowess from the free-throw line, with UTEP making 66.7% of their shots and FIU 78.6%.

Three-Point Shooting and Key Players

The three-point shooting was a highlight of the match, particularly for UTEP, which boasted an exceptional success rate of 57.1% compared to FIU’s 41.2%. Standout players for UTEP included Horton, who landed four 3-pointers, and Hardy and Terrell, who significantly contributed to the team’s turnover and steal counts. On FIU’s side, Gittens and Hawkins were the top performers. Hawkins impressed with four 3-pointers, while Gittens excelled in free throws.

Defensive Aggression and Attendance

The game was not just about scoring points; it was also about defense. The combined 44 turnovers and 30 steals of both teams underscored an aggressively defensive match. Despite the intense gameplay, the attendance for the game was reported to be 1,021 in a venue with a capacity of 5,000 spectators.

Game Highlights

The game was closely contested from start to finish. FIU’s comeback in the second half was particularly notable, with Gittens scoring 16 points, including the game-winning shot in the final minute. This victory showcases the strength and resilience of the FIU team, as well as the competitive spirit of UTEP, which fought fiercely until the end.