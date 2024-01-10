en English
Fitness

FitRise 75 Triathlon: Maharashtra Police Claim Victory in Fitness Program Finale

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
FitRise 75 Triathlon: Maharashtra Police Claim Victory in Fitness Program Finale

The culmination of a 75-day fitness program, the FitRise 75 triathlon, unfolded with vigor at the Sardar Vallabhbai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNA) in Hyderabad. The event was timed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the academy’s inception and began early on a Tuesday morning. It was a spectacle of fitness and determination, featuring 57 police personnel from across India, distributed into 19 teams.

Triathlon Details

The triathlon, an ultimate test of endurance and stamina, consisted of a 1 km swim, a 40 km bike ride, and a 10 km run. These demanding physical feats were completed back to back by the participating teams, showcasing their physical prowess and mental strength. It was a sight of true resilience as the competitors battled against time, fatigue, and their own limitations.

Victorious Maharashtra Police

The Maharashtra police team emerged victorious, completing the challenge in just 2 hours and 18 minutes. This marked them as the fastest among the competitors, a testament to their hard work and persistent training. Their victory was a clear display of the grit, discipline, and determination synonymous with the police force.

FitRise 75 Program

The FitRise 75 program was more than just a competition; it was a movement. Inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27, 2023, it garnered participation from over three lakh police personnel and citizens. Its primary aim was to promote fitness among the police forces and the public. The success of the program is a beacon for the future, encouraging a healthier, fitter India.

Fitness India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

