en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fishermen’s Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Fishermen’s Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury

Two fishermen, braving a storm in pursuit of their passion, encountered a life-altering experience that was both terrifying and enlightening. Despite the gathering storm clouds and the roaring winds, they decided to continue fishing, a decision that almost cost them their lives.

Brush with Death

While they were engrossed in their activity, a bolt of lightning struck the water near their kayaks. The GoPro they were using to document their fishing expedition captured the heart-stopping moment. The video showcased the blinding flash and the deafening sound of the lightning bolt, a shocking testament to the raw power of nature. Miraculously, the two young anglers managed to escape unscathed from the near-death experience.

Ignoring Weather Warnings

The incident highlights the perils of ignoring weather warnings during outdoor activities. Weather advisories exist for a reason – to safeguard individuals from potential dangers. This incident serves as a stark reminder that safety should always be prioritized over the thrill of a catch.

Lessons to Learn

Such events underline the importance of adhering to safety regulations and respecting the power of nature. It is essential to remember the potential risks and dangers associated with outdoor activities, especially when weather conditions are unfavorable. The pursuit of hobbies and passions should not come at the cost of personal safety.

0
Accidents Sports Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls

By Waqas Arain

Fatal Car Accident at Notorious Orlando Intersection Sparks Safety Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Significant Traffic Accident in St. Johns County Leads to Serious Inju ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Significant Traffic Accident in St. Johns County Leads to Serious Inju ...
heart comment 0
Celebratory Gunfire Mar New Year’s Eve for Texas Family

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Celebratory Gunfire Mar New Year's Eve for Texas Family
University of Hawaii President David Lassner Unharmed in Car Accident

By Wojciech Zylm

University of Hawaii President David Lassner Unharmed in Car Accident
Deadly Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; Epstein Documents to be Unsealed

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport; Epstein Documents to be Unsealed
Elderly Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Las Vegas: Legal Firm Offers Support

By Quadri Adejumo

Elderly Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Las Vegas: Legal Firm Offers Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
1 min
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
1 min
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
1 min
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
1 min
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
1 min
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
1 min
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
1 min
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
1 min
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab
1 min
Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
37 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app