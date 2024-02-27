FirstPoint USA and Mount Pleasant Academy Forge Path for Jamaican Footballers to US Scholarships

A promising opportunity has emerged for young football talents in Jamaica, as FirstPoint USA announces a ground-breaking partnership with Mount Pleasant Academy, offering a pathway to soccer college scholarships in the United States.
Strategic Alliance for Future Stars
FirstPoint USA, the world's leading sports scholarship agency, is joining forces with the Jamaican football academy to provide support for players aspiring to develop their careers while pursuing academic studies in the States. Founded in 2018 by Englishman Peter Gould and his wife Amanda, Mount Pleasant Academy offers a unique platform for aspiring Caribbean footballers, blending a passion for sport with academic pursuits. The Academy's first team holds the prestigious title of Jamaican Premier League champions, securing victory in 2023. Simultaneously, the Academy focuses on nurturing players from a young age while integrating an education curriculum.
Celebrating Shared Visions
Andrew Kean, Chief Executive of FirstPoint USA, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic alliance, emphasizing the shared vision of providing opportunities for young individuals to realize their potential both athletically and academically. He praised Mount Pleasant Academy's success on and off the field, highlighting the significant impact of college soccer pathways in the United States. Harold Thomas, Football Director of Mount Pleasant Academy, echoed Kean's sentiments, acknowledging FirstPoint USA's wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry. He emphasized the transformative opportunities offered by playing college soccer in the States, ranging from professional sports careers to coaching roles and aligned academic pursuits.
Pathway to Success
The partnership will involve FirstPoint USA organizing assessment trials later in the year, providing guidance, advice, and insights to players and their families associated with Mount Pleasant Academy. This collaboration underscores Mount Pleasant Academy's commitment to integrating sports and education for all its athletes, ensuring a holistic development approach. Mount Pleasant Academy boasts partnerships with various entities, including Charlton Athletic Football Club, further solidifying its commitment to nurturing football talent and providing diverse opportunities for its players.