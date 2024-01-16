First Foal Sired by Golden Pal Born at Coteau Grove Farms

The vast green fields of Coteau Grove Farms in Louisiana just grew a little livelier with the arrival of a new member. A bay colt, the first reported offspring sired by Ashford Stud's grade 1-winning turf sprinter, Golden Pal. The little champion springs from Multi Strategy, a winning mare from the prestigious lineage of the renowned Scat Daddy.

A Winning Pedigree

Multi Strategy is recognized in the horse racing world for her successful progeny. She is owned by Keith and Ginger Myers, who have a long-standing reputation for breeding top-tier racehorses. Multi Strategy is a half-sister to the stakes winners Ready Racer and Speedway, and traces her lineage back to the grade 1 winner Five Star Flight. Her legacy of winners is set to continue with the birth of this promising colt.

A Colt of High Expectations

Jacob Cyprian, the broodmare manager at Coteau Grove, could not hide his excitement about the colt. The young foal, he noted, has a strong bone structure, well-defined muscle, and a beautiful head. These attributes are usually markers of a high-value racehorse, and Cyprian’s remarks suggest a strong belief in the colt's potential. Multi Strategy's other notable offspring include Leroux, a son of Uncle Mo, who fetched a handsome $400,000 at auction.

Golden Pal's Legacy

Golden Pal, a 6-year-old son of Uncle Mo, left an indelible mark on the racing world before retiring to stud. His racing career was highlighted by placing second in the Norfolk Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot, winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G2T), and later the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T). Golden Pal retired with a record of 8 wins, 2 seconds, and no thirds from 13 starts, earning him over $1.8 million in winnings. He currently stands at Ashford Stud for a fee of $25,000, contributing to the next generation of racing champions.