First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024

First Citizens, a prominent financial institution in Trinidad and Tobago, has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the nation’s Olympic athletes. The bank has renewed its partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Gold Foundation Fund, a collaboration that commenced in 2019. This continued alliance aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s objective of leveraging sports for global betterment, illustrating the power of sport to effect positive change.

Stepping Toward Paris 2024

Neela Kissoon of First Citizens and TTOC President Diane Henderson formalized the renewal, marking a sustained effort to support athletes as they prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The partnership has been fruitful in the past, contributing to the success of Trinidad and Tobago’s athletes in international competitions. The bank’s commitment to athlete welfare and preparation comes at a critical time, with the Paris 2024 Olympics on the horizon.

Promoting Athlete Welfare and Preparation

The TTOC is gearing up for the 10th anniversary of its annual marathon walk, a key event designed to raise funds and awareness for the TTOC Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund. This year, the event, named The Freeport to Port of Spain Walk-A-Thon, will occur independently in January rather than the traditional coordination with the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM), which has been rescheduled to March due to religious considerations.

History of Solidarity and Support

The Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund, initiated in December 2014, has been instrumental in supporting athletes, with the first marathon walk taking place in January 2015. The TTIM returned to its outdoor course earlier this year after two years of virtual marathons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Fund’s consistency in providing resources and support stands testament to the commitment of TTOC and its partners, like First Citizens, in fostering the growth and success of Trinidad and Tobago’s athletes.