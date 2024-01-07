Firefighter Glen Bailey’s Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record

In the realm of physical endurance and mental fortitude, Glen Bailey, a 42-year-old on-call firefighter at the Darwen fire station, is readying himself to shatter a colossal weightlifting world record. The ambitious strongman aims to lift a staggering 600,000 kilograms within a 24-hour window, a feat that will topple the current record of 580,220 kilograms.

A Grueling Training Regime

With over 15 years of strongman training under his belt, Glen’s preparation for this mammoth task has been nothing short of rigorous. His strategy involves lifting 100 kilograms every minute for five reps, amounting to an impressive load of 3,000 kilograms per hour. Not one to let holidays interfere with his mission, Glen even squeezed in a two-hour training session on Christmas Day.

More Than a Personal Endeavor

While the pursuit of the world record is undoubtedly a personal goal, Glen’s attempt takes on a deeper significance as he aims to give back to his community. His endeavor doubles as a fundraising initiative for The Fire Fighters Charity and to support his friend and former colleague, Clint Grieves. Clint, a fellow firefighter, was tragically paralyzed following a fall in 2020, and the proceeds from Glen’s record-breaking attempt will contribute to his rehabilitation.

The Event: An Open Spectacle

The challenge will take place at the SAS Gym in Leyland, and the public is invited to witness this remarkable feat of human strength and endurance. Beyond the physical spectacle, attendees and supporters can also contribute to Glen’s noble cause by making donations via the Just Giving website.