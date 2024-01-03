en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fire

Fire Engulfs Miami Dolphins’ Star Tyreek Hill’s Luxury Home

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Fire Engulfs Miami Dolphins’ Star Tyreek Hill’s Luxury Home

In a shocking incident, Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s luxurious residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida caught on fire. The 9,300 square-foot property, comprising seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two guest houses, and a full-sized basketball court, was purchased by Hill in 2022 for $6.9 million. The fire, whose cause remains unknown, broke out while Hill was engaged in a team practice.

Firefighters Battle the Blaze

Firefighters rushed to the scene, battling the massive two-alarm blaze in an effort to prevent further damage to the multi-million dollar mansion. In a move to combat the fire effectively, firefighters were seen making holes in the roof of the property. Despite the serious nature of the incident, all of Hill’s family members were able to escape unharmed.

Hill Rushes to the Scene

In the midst of the Dolphins’ practice, Hill was made aware of the incident and immediately left to attend to the situation. Helicopter footage caught the player arriving at the scene with a walking boot on his left foot, seen embracing his wife and communicating with the authorities present.

Incident Occurs Amid Critical Match Preparations

The incident occurred as the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium, a 25-minute drive from Hill’s residence. The winner of this game will secure the AFC East title, a feat the Dolphins haven’t achieved since 2008. With Hill leading the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches, his performance will be pivotal for the Dolphins’ success.

0
Fire Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fire

See more
27 mins ago
Fire Departments Ignite Cancer Prevention Awareness Among Firefighters
In a concerted effort to mitigate firemen’s vulnerability to carcinogenic threats, the fire department is enhancing awareness on cancer prevention among firefighters. The initiative is driven by the changing nature of fire hazards, particularly the shift from natural fibers in buildings to the integration of modern materials such as asbestos and hydrocarbons from the mid-20th
Fire Departments Ignite Cancer Prevention Awareness Among Firefighters
Swift Response Quells Garage Fire at Seventh and Oak Streets
1 hour ago
Swift Response Quells Garage Fire at Seventh and Oak Streets
Foxfield Drive Workshop Decimated by Fire, No Injuries Reported
2 hours ago
Foxfield Drive Workshop Decimated by Fire, No Injuries Reported
Electric City Fire Department Bids Farewell to Two Veteran Firemen
35 mins ago
Electric City Fire Department Bids Farewell to Two Veteran Firemen
Spokane Firefighters Conclude Year with Intensive Technical Rescue Training
58 mins ago
Spokane Firefighters Conclude Year with Intensive Technical Rescue Training
New Year's Eve Blaze Leaves Ephrata Man with Life-Threatening Injuries
1 hour ago
New Year's Eve Blaze Leaves Ephrata Man with Life-Threatening Injuries
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
12 seconds
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
1 min
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
1 min
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
2 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
2 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
3 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
3 mins
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
34 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app