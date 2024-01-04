en English
Kenya

Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure

In a passionate appeal, Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has urged the Kenyan government to bolster the country’s football infrastructure. The 2027 African Cup of Nations, according to Firat, presents a golden opportunity for Kenya to leave a tangible legacy in terms of facility construction.

Pitch Perfect: The Need for Improved Football Facilities

Firat emphasized the pressing need for the renovation and rehabilitation of football pitches to meet international standards. This upgrade, he believes, is essential to foster the growth of football within the country. Currently, the majority of local league matches are contested on subpar pitches that hinder the execution of modern football techniques such as short passes. Firat drew attention to the fact that only a handful of stadiums, including the Kasarani Stadium and Nyayo Stadium, fulfill the training and competition requirements for the national team.

Comparing Football Infrastructure: Kenya vs. The World

Comparing Kenya’s football infrastructure with those in countries like Russia, where the Stars recently participated in a friendly match, the coach highlighted a glaring disparity. He emphasized the critical role that sports science, diet, and infrastructure play in evolving the game. Firat also voiced his criticisms of those who compare his tenure unfavorably to previous regimes, pointing out the necessity of these elements for the team’s progression.

Firat’s Vision: Towards a Brighter Football Future

Engin Firat, who recently celebrated winning the 2023 Turkish Coach Abroad title, has clear ambitions for the Harambee Stars. He aims to enhance performances in both the World Cup and Cup of Nations qualifiers. His ultimate goal is to lead the team to a second-round appearance in the 2027 Cup of Nations. By focusing on the importance of infrastructure, Firat hopes to lay the foundation for future generations of Kenyan footballers to compete at the highest level.

Kenya Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

