en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Interviews

Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth

As the world ushered in a new year, WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor and his wife Verónica Rodríguez spread joy and optimism through their New Year’s message on social media. Balor, known to his avid fans as ‘The Prince,’ posted a charming photo featuring Rodríguez, encapsulating a candid moment of shared happiness in an elevator. The image, radiating positivity, was well-received by their followers, who are accustomed to the couple’s regular life updates. Balor and Rodríguez have been together for over four years, tying the knot on August 19, 2019, and their bond appears stronger than ever.

A Journey of Learning and Growth

While Balor’s personal life is frequently spotlighted on social media, he recently provided insights into his professional journey during an interview with Vibe & Wrestling. The Irish-born wrestler expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way, particularly the chance to work closely with wrestling legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Balor’s initial stint at NXT was under the mentorship of Triple H, an experience he credits as instrumental in shaping his wrestling career.

Mentorship under Wrestling Icons

During his second tenure with NXT, Balor was significantly influenced by Shawn Michaels, another powerhouse of the wrestling world. This relationship played a critical role in Balor’s understanding of the wrestling business’s complexities and nuances. The rich learning from these wrestling icons has undoubtedly molded Balor’s approach to the sport, enhancing his performance inside the ring and bolstering his reputation amongst fans and peers alike.

Anticipation for Balor’s Future in WWE

As Balor steps into the new year, followers of WWE are eagerly anticipating the promotion’s plans for him. His talent, coupled with his improved understanding of the wrestling business, positions him for a promising future. Fans wait with bated breath to see how Balor’s journey unfolds, as his charisma and skill continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

0
Interviews Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU's Cover

By BNN Correspondents

Alden Richards Confronts Rumors and Discusses Challenges of Celebrity Life

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Climate Scientists Reveal Challenges in 'Weight of the World'

By Geeta Pillai

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Opens Up Post Bigg Boss 17 Exit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Danny DeVito Joins Animated Adventure 'Migration': A Tale of Feathers, ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 hours
Danny DeVito Joins Animated Adventure 'Migration': A Tale of Feathers, ...
heart comment 0
Rupali Ganguly: Breaking Television Norms and Earning Prime Minister’s Nod

By BNN Correspondents

Rupali Ganguly: Breaking Television Norms and Earning Prime Minister's Nod
Adam Driver Discusses The ‘Italian Connection’ in His Roles

By BNN Correspondents

Adam Driver Discusses The 'Italian Connection' in His Roles
David Ellefson Speaks Out on Megadeth Departure and Sex Scandal

By BNN Correspondents

David Ellefson Speaks Out on Megadeth Departure and Sex Scandal
‘Behind the Suit’: Express Business Magazine’s New Segment Humanizing Business Leaders

By BNN Correspondents

'Behind the Suit': Express Business Magazine's New Segment Humanizing Business Leaders
Latest Headlines
World News
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
15 seconds
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India
20 seconds
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
39 seconds
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
13 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
13 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
13 mins
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
13 mins
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
13 mins
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
13 mins
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
18 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app