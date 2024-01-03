en English
Finley Stadium to Witness Major Upgrades in 2024: Introducing the Ultra Club

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
Finley Stadium to Witness Major Upgrades in 2024: Introducing the Ultra Club

Finley Stadium Davenport Field, overseen by the Stadium Corporation, is set to witness significant transformations in 2024. The Stadium Corporation Board has announced a series of upgrades, primarily involving the renovation of the Stadium Club into the Ultra Club. This development comes after Michelob Ultra secured the naming rights for the club.

The Ultra Club: A Premium Experience

The Ultra Club, embodying modernity and elegance, will offer a climate-controlled interior, a new bar, and diverse seating options. It will also house an in-house chef who will dish out an elevated menu, a full-service bar, a state-of-the-art video wall, and private restrooms. The renovation of this pivotal space is expected to conclude by late spring 2024.

Post-renovation, the Ultra Club will be available for private and corporate events, with a capacity to accommodate up to 250 guests. The Stadium Corporation anticipates the Ultra Club hosting around 75 new events annually, bringing a refreshing vibrancy to the stadium’s culture.

Other Noteworthy Upgrades

Apart from the Ultra Club renovation, the Stadium Corporation Board has also given a green light to an elevator modernization project. In addition, they have entered into a partnership with Chattanooga Football Club to purchase a Pioneer P-REX, a new field paint remover machine. This will facilitate quicker transitions between football and soccer events, enhancing efficiency in stadium operations.

Ensuring Long-Term Viability

The proposed investments represent the most significant reinvestment in the long-term future of Finley Stadium. As Brian Wright, Executive Director of Finley Stadium, states, these upgrades will give the community an experience akin to those offered by the top stadiums and arenas nationwide. The Stadium Corporation is committed to transforming the stadium into a hotspot for premium events, reinforcing its position in the sports and entertainment industry.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

