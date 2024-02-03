Financial Crisis Hits Pakistan Hockey Federation: Employees and Players Unpaid

In a severe blow to the world of sports, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is grappling with a financial crisis that has left its employees and national players without salaries or allowances for months. This dire situation has touched all rungs of the federation, from the headquarters in Lahore to the sub-office in Karachi, affecting over 80 office and ground staff who have been left without pay for the past six months. Additionally, they are void of medical benefits, a necessity in these precarious times.

Players in Limbo

Senior national players have had to bear the brunt of these financial woes, with their contract salaries and allowances for participating in the Olympic qualifiers in Oman remaining unpaid for the past 4-5 months. This predicament came to a head when Pakistan captain, Imad Shakeel Butt, clashed with team management and threatened to cease playing unless the outstanding dues were resolved.

The Blame Game

The root cause of this financial crisis remains murky. The former President of the PHF, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar, has passed the buck onto his predecessors and successor. However, it's noteworthy that the government has put a halt on funding to the PHF and suspended its accounts due to an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds by the federation.

Enormous Debts

The PHF reportedly owes a staggering 80 million rupees to its employees, players, coaches, and other clients. The scale of this debt is indicative of the deep financial hole that the federation has fallen into. The future of the federation, its employees, and especially the players hangs in the balance, as the hockey community reels from this financial turmoil.