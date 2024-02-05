Finalists for the 2023 Sovereign Awards Announced by The Jockey Club of Canada

The Jockey Club of Canada has unveiled the list of finalists for the 2023 Sovereign Awards, a prestigious accolade that celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements in Canadian Thoroughbred racing and breeding. The much-anticipated announcement of winners, including the coveted title of Canada's Horse of the Year for 2023, will take place at the 49th Annual Sovereign Award ceremony on April 18, 2024, at the Paramount Eventspace in Woodbridge, Ontario.

Finalists Across Numerous Categories

The nominees have been named in several categories, ranging from Champion 2-Year-Old Female and Male, Champion 3-Year-Old Female and Male to Champion Older Main Track Female and Male. The list also includes Champion Female and Male Turf Horse, Champion Female and Male Sprinter, Outstanding Broodmare, Outstanding Breeder, Outstanding Owner, Outstanding Trainer, Outstanding Apprentice Jockey, and Outstanding Jockey. The finalists for the prestigious Horse of the Year award will be revealed during the ceremony.

Media Sovereign Awards and Additional Recognitions

Alongside the main awards, the Jockey Club of Canada also plans to announce the finalists for the 2023 Media Sovereign Awards. The winners of the Awards for Outstanding Groom and Outstanding Off-track Worker will also be declared in the coming days. Furthermore, the recipients of the E. P. Taylor Award and Special Sovereign Award will be recognized.

Public Participation

The ceremony, which is expected to attract a large audience from the racing community and beyond, is open to the general public. Tickets for the event can be purchased online, offering an opportunity for horse racing enthusiasts to witness the celebration of Canadian Thoroughbred excellence firsthand.