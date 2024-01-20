Final Preparations for Pegasus World Cup: Contenders Complete Workouts

As the clock ticks towards the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), the contenders are wrapping up their final major workouts. Among them is Godolphin's First Mission, a 4-year-old thoroughbred who showcased his readiness for the anticipated race during his practice run on January 20 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

First Mission's Final Sprint

Under the guidance of exercise rider Kelvin Perez, First Mission breezed five furlongs in 1:00 2/5. His performance marked the second-fastest time of the day among 52 similar workouts. Trainer Brad Cox expressed satisfaction with the horse's condition and readiness for the Grade 1 race, noting that First Mission has been progressing well. The Pegasus World Cup, a 1 1/8-mile race at Gulfstream Park, will be First Mission's sixth career start.

The horse, a progeny of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, boasts a notable victory in the 2023 Lexington Stakes (G3) and finished a close second in the Clark Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs in his last race. First Mission will be ridden by Luis Saez in the upcoming event.

Other Contenders Gear Up

On the same day, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. oversaw the workouts of Pegasus contenders Skippylongstocking and O'Connor at Palm Meadows Training Center. Skippylongstocking completed four furlongs in :47.75, while O'Connor's time was :48.55. Additionally, trainer Antonio Sano prepared Il Miracolo for the Pegasus with a five-furlong breeze in 1:03.16 at Gulfstream Park.

Pletcher's Trainees Prepare for Pegasus

Meanwhile, trainer Todd Pletcher's trainees also put in their final preparations for the Pegasus at Palm Beach Downs. Dynamic One, Crupi, and Grand Aspen, all Pletcher-trained horses, completed workouts with Dynamic One and Crupi working in company. Equipped with blinkers, Dynamic One finished ahead of Crupi, and Grand Aspen breezed a half-mile in :49.13. Pletcher is aiming for his second Pegasus win after Life Is Good's triumph in 2022.

As the Pegasus World Cup draws nearer, the final workouts serve as a vital step in determining the readiness and form of the contenders. With their trainers expressing satisfaction in their performance and conditioning, it seems the horses are all set to take on the challenge of the prestigious race.