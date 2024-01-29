Filipino Surfers Triumph at World Surf League-La Union International Pro 2024

On the sun-kissed shores of Urbiztondo Beach, Filipino surfers John Mark "Marama" Tokong and Rogelio "Jay-r" Esquievel Jr. carved their names into the annals of the 2024 World Surf League-La Union International Pro. With the mighty Pacific as their canvas, they etched out victories that resonated across the globe and signposted their ascendance in the world of surfing.

Victory for Tokong and Esquievel

John Mark "Marama" Tokong, known for his mastery of Siargao's Cloud 9 waves, secured his second season victory with a remarkable heat total of 17.90 out of 20. This triumph, the highest in the shortboard division, marked his first win outside his home turf. Outperforming Sweden's Kian Martin in the men's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000, Tokong secured a significant boost in his ranking. His victory was attributed to his deep understanding of the conditions at Monalisa Point, translating into a performance that left spectators and competitors in awe.

Rogelio "Jay-r" Esquievel Jr., on the other hand, made a triumphant return to competition in his local area, securing a finals appearance and a win in the men's Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS). He scored the highest heat total of 18.00 out of 20 points, showcasing his talent against Japan's Kai Hamase, who currently leads the Asian LQS rankings. The local crowd celebrated Esquievel's victory with enthusiastic support, demonstrating the deep-rooted love for surfing in the Filipino community.

Behind the Event

The event was backed by various sponsors, including Tingog Partylist, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and the Department of Tourism Region 1. Organized in collaboration with several local authorities and the United Philippine Surfing Association, the event showcased the world’s finest talents in surfing. The World Surf League, the governing body for surfing, takes pride in such events that further the sport's growth and popularity.

Looking Ahead

With their victories in the bag, Tokong and Esquievel are setting their sights on the upcoming Baler Pro. More QS and LQS points are up for grabs, and for Tokong, a chance to rise in the rankings to requalify for the Challenger Series. As their surfboards slice through the waves in the coming events, these victories will serve as a reminder of their potential and as a beacon for aspiring Filipino surfers.