Filipino Racer Zach David Secures Podium Finish in FRMEC

In a remarkable display of talent and tenacity, Filipino racer Zach David secured a podium finish in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship (FRMEC), finishing second in the series’ second race. The event unfolded at the Yas Marina Circuit, where David exhibited a blistering performance, navigating the track with precision and speed.

From Eighth to Third: A Promising Start

Despite starting the first race in the eighth position, David demonstrated his prowess by qualifying third for the second race, leveraging the reverse grid order. His race was marked by strategic maneuvers and competitive edge, overtaking Alexander Abkhazava and Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak to clinch the second spot.

A Battle of Speed and Strategy

David’s race wasn’t without challenges. Abkhazava made a brief comeback, but David, capitalizing on a misstep by the Pinnacle Motorsport driver, swiftly reclaimed his position. A considerable part of the race was conducted under a yellow flag and a safety car, but David held his nerve, securing his place just 0.879 seconds behind the winner, Arvid Lindblad from Mumbai Falcon.

Reflecting on the Race and Looking Ahead

Following the adrenaline-fueled race, David reflected on his successful start and the challenge of maintaining pressure on the race leader, Lindblad. In the third race, David made a noteworthy leap from his twelfth-place qualifying spot to finish tenth. The second round of the FRMEC is slated to take place on January 19-21 at the same circuit, where David, representing the R-ace GP team, will continue to compete till at least the third round of the championship.

The 16-year-old racer, who has already made a name for himself in karting and Formula 4, is now setting his sights on conquering the next rung of FIA’s Road to F1 ladder. David’s ultimate aim is to compete in Formula 1, a dream that seems increasingly possible given his proven track record of podium finishes and victories in his Formula 4 career.