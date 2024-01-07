en English
Philippines

Filipino Pool Champions Set to Compete in the 2nd Universal Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open Pool Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
World Cup of Pool champions Johann Chua and James Aranas are leading a group of elite Filipino players to compete in the 2nd Universal Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open Pool Championship. This prestigious event is set to commence at the Hulk Billiards Flagship Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday, January 10.

Line-up of Filipino Champions

Chua and Aranas, who successfully clinched the World Cup of Pool title for the Philippines in 2023 with a victory over Germany, will be accompanied by their Marboys Billiards Club teammates. Anton Raga, Jeffrey Ignacio, Kyle Amoroto, Marvin Asis, Jefrey Roda, and Bernie Regalario join the roster, all set to showcase their prowess on the pool table.

Prize Money and Sponsorship

The tournament offers a grand prize of $10,000 for the champion, with the runner-up set to receive $5,000. The third and fourth place finishers will not be left behind, earning $2,500 each. This significant prize money adds an extra layer of excitement and competition to the championship.

The team’s participation is bolstered by sponsors including JR Velasco, Marvin Paringit, Cuelees, Omin Cues, Andy Premier, How Tips, and Turning Point Chalk. These sponsors provide the necessary support and resources, contributing to the team’s potential for success in the tournament.

Departure for Taiwan

The Filipino pool team is scheduled to depart for Taiwan on Tuesday, January 9. With their departure imminent, the anticipation for their performance at the championship is palpable. As they continue their winning streak from a successful 2023, the world watches and waits for this team’s potential triumph in the upcoming championship.

0
Philippines Sports Taiwan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Philippines

