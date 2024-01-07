Filipino Pool Champions Set to Compete in the 2nd Universal Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open Pool Championship

World Cup of Pool champions Johann Chua and James Aranas are leading a group of elite Filipino players to compete in the 2nd Universal Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open Pool Championship. This prestigious event is set to commence at the Hulk Billiards Flagship Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday, January 10.

Line-up of Filipino Champions

Chua and Aranas, who successfully clinched the World Cup of Pool title for the Philippines in 2023 with a victory over Germany, will be accompanied by their Marboys Billiards Club teammates. Anton Raga, Jeffrey Ignacio, Kyle Amoroto, Marvin Asis, Jefrey Roda, and Bernie Regalario join the roster, all set to showcase their prowess on the pool table.

(Read Also: Halftime Lead for LBSU in Tight Clash With UC Riverside)

Prize Money and Sponsorship

The tournament offers a grand prize of $10,000 for the champion, with the runner-up set to receive $5,000. The third and fourth place finishers will not be left behind, earning $2,500 each. This significant prize money adds an extra layer of excitement and competition to the championship.

The team’s participation is bolstered by sponsors including JR Velasco, Marvin Paringit, Cuelees, Omin Cues, Andy Premier, How Tips, and Turning Point Chalk. These sponsors provide the necessary support and resources, contributing to the team’s potential for success in the tournament.

(Read Also: Gina Schumacher, Daughter of F1 Legend, Prepares for Summer Wedding)

Departure for Taiwan

The Filipino pool team is scheduled to depart for Taiwan on Tuesday, January 9. With their departure imminent, the anticipation for their performance at the championship is palpable. As they continue their winning streak from a successful 2023, the world watches and waits for this team’s potential triumph in the upcoming championship.

Read More