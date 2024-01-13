Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open

In the grandeur of Taipei City, Taiwan, the 2nd Chinese Taipei Open 9-Ball Pool Championship witnessed a stirring display of skill and spirit from Filipino pool player, Carlo Biado. The seasoned cue artist, known for his precision and poise, clinched the championship title on Friday night, January 12, following a series of formidable performances throughout the tournament.

Triumph Over Compatriot

In the gripping final match, Biado proved his mettle against his compatriot, the young and rising Bernie Regalario, with a solid score of 13-7. This victory not only marked an impressive turnaround for Biado, who had initially faced a setback with a loss to Ching Feng Wang, but also underscored his unwavering resolve and strategic prowess.

Notable Victories

Biado’s journey to the championship was adorned with significant victories over top players, including a decisive win against the world number one, Franciso Sachez Ruiz from Spain, and formidable Taiwanese player, Chang Yu-Lung. These triumphs are a testament to Biado’s world-class skill and dedication, and epitomize his ability to thrive under pressure.

Rewards and Recognition

The proud champion took home a prize of 10,000 US Dollars, translating to over 557,000 Philippine Pesos. The runner-up, Regalario, also emerged wealthier by 5,000 US Dollars, more than 278,000 Philippine Pesos. This championship not only brought individual accolades but also spotlighted the robust presence of Filipino talent in the sport of pool. Renowned Filipino players like Johann Chua and James Aranas, who participated in the event, further reinforced the strong Filipino mark on this global platform.