en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open

In the grandeur of Taipei City, Taiwan, the 2nd Chinese Taipei Open 9-Ball Pool Championship witnessed a stirring display of skill and spirit from Filipino pool player, Carlo Biado. The seasoned cue artist, known for his precision and poise, clinched the championship title on Friday night, January 12, following a series of formidable performances throughout the tournament.

Triumph Over Compatriot

In the gripping final match, Biado proved his mettle against his compatriot, the young and rising Bernie Regalario, with a solid score of 13-7. This victory not only marked an impressive turnaround for Biado, who had initially faced a setback with a loss to Ching Feng Wang, but also underscored his unwavering resolve and strategic prowess.

Notable Victories

Biado’s journey to the championship was adorned with significant victories over top players, including a decisive win against the world number one, Franciso Sachez Ruiz from Spain, and formidable Taiwanese player, Chang Yu-Lung. These triumphs are a testament to Biado’s world-class skill and dedication, and epitomize his ability to thrive under pressure.

Rewards and Recognition

The proud champion took home a prize of 10,000 US Dollars, translating to over 557,000 Philippine Pesos. The runner-up, Regalario, also emerged wealthier by 5,000 US Dollars, more than 278,000 Philippine Pesos. This championship not only brought individual accolades but also spotlighted the robust presence of Filipino talent in the sport of pool. Renowned Filipino players like Johann Chua and James Aranas, who participated in the event, further reinforced the strong Filipino mark on this global platform.

0
Philippines Sports Taiwan
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
6 mins ago
A Home Transformed: Mang Nanie’s Community Library in the Philippines
In the heart of the Philippines, the home of an individual named Hernando Guanlao, fondly known as Mang Nanie, has been transformed into an unlikely beacon of learning. A community library, teeming with books of all genres and ages, has been born out of Mang Nanie’s humble abode, offering an invaluable resource to the locals.
A Home Transformed: Mang Nanie’s Community Library in the Philippines
Philippine Government Denies Misuse Allegations Amidst Constitutional Amendment Debate
3 hours ago
Philippine Government Denies Misuse Allegations Amidst Constitutional Amendment Debate
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
3 hours ago
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
Rivermaya OG Members Reunite on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of 30th Anniversary Concert
2 hours ago
Rivermaya OG Members Reunite on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of 30th Anniversary Concert
Pasig River Ferry Service Gains Popularity and Plans Expansion Amid Urban Development Efforts
2 hours ago
Pasig River Ferry Service Gains Popularity and Plans Expansion Amid Urban Development Efforts
Philippine Business and Congress Rally Behind Ralph Recto as New Finance Chief
3 hours ago
Philippine Business and Congress Rally Behind Ralph Recto as New Finance Chief
Latest Headlines
World News
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
8 seconds
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
16 seconds
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
39 seconds
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
3 mins
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
3 mins
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
4 mins
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
4 mins
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
5 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
6 mins
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app