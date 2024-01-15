en English
Australia

Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
In an intense pursuit for excellence and a berth in the upcoming Paris Olympics, a contingent of twelve elite Filipino boxers are currently undergoing rigorous training in Canberra, Australia. The group includes illustrious names such as Tokyo Olympics medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, who have their eyes set on the Paris Olympics qualifier in Italy.

Training Grounds: Canberra, Alicante, and Murcia

The training camp, ensconced within the state-of-the-art facilities of the Australian Institute of Sports, will serve as the boxers’ battleground until January 27. The purpose is to equip these athletes with the requisite physical and mental toughness to face the grueling battles ahead. Following the Canberra camp, the team will further their preparations in Spain, specifically in Alicianate and Murcia, thereby leaving no stone unturned in their quest for Olympic glory.

The Road to Paris Olympics

The final battle before the Paris dreams materialize will be the world Olympic qualifying competition in Busto Arsizio, Italy. Scheduled from February 29 to March 12, a coveted bronze medal in this competition will secure a boxer’s participation in the Paris Olympics.

Early Qualifiers and Standby Contingent

Among the Filipino team, Eumir Felix Marcial, a light heavyweight boxer and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, has already punched his ticket to Paris, courtesy of his silver medal from the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games. Meanwhile, other team members have returned to Baguio City to continue their training, standing ready for another qualifier in Bangkok.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

