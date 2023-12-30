en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Filipino Basketball Star Rhenz Abando Sidelined After Severe Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:11 pm EST
Filipino Basketball Star Rhenz Abando Sidelined After Severe Injury

Amid the pulsating energy of a Korean Basketball League (KBL) game, an incident sent shockwaves through the arena and beyond. Filipino basketball ace Rhenz Abando, known for his thrilling athleticism and ability to electrify crowds, suffered a severe fall resulting in critical injuries, leading to his sidelining for at least a month.

A Grueling Collision

Abando, who plays for the team Anyang Jung Kwan Jang, collided with Chinanu Onuaku of the Goyang Sono Skygunners. The incident transpired as he was attempting to secure an offensive rebound with less than five minutes remaining in the game on December 28. The injuries include a concussion, fractures to his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, and a sprained wrist.

Repercussions for Team and Player

An official from Anyang voiced deep concern for Abando’s well-being, underscoring the significance of player safety. The official was critical of the events leading to his injuries and rued Abando’s absence’s impact on both the team and upcoming events. The Filipino sensation’s absence will be felt during the KBL All-Star Game Dunk Contest and possibly the East Asian Super League (EASL) games.

Outcomes and Upcoming Investigations

In the wake of the incident, the KBL is set to review the actions of Onuaku, which have been described as ‘ungraceful’ and potentially ‘deliberate’. Additionally, the performance of the game officials will be scrutinized in light of the injury. The Anyang team, bearing a 10-16 record, will feel the void left by Abando who was contributing averages of 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists over 26 games.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kiki Coe's Journey Ends in Canada's Drag Race: A Spotlight on Filipina Queens

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines New Year's Eve Preparations Marred by Surge in Firecracker Injuries

By BNN Correspondents

PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February

By Salman Khan

'GomBurZa': A Historical Triumph Expands Across Theatres Nationwide

By BNN Correspondents

KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co- ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co- ...
heart comment 0
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced

By BNN Correspondents

Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
‘Senior High’ teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks

By BNN Correspondents

'Senior High' teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks
493 Philippine LGUs Receive Seal of Good Local Governance, Qualify for Incentive Fund

By BNN Correspondents

493 Philippine LGUs Receive Seal of Good Local Governance, Qualify for Incentive Fund
BSP Extends Moratorium on New EMIs, Opens Pathway for Exemptions

By BNN Correspondents

BSP Extends Moratorium on New EMIs, Opens Pathway for Exemptions
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial VAR Decision in Arsenal's Loss to West Ham Sparks Debate
54 seconds
Controversial VAR Decision in Arsenal's Loss to West Ham Sparks Debate
Alleged 'Dubai Move' Plot to Topple Malaysian Government Revealed
2 mins
Alleged 'Dubai Move' Plot to Topple Malaysian Government Revealed
Uganda Steps Up Infrastructure Maintenance: UNRA Clears Water Hyacinth and Raises UGX 75 Billion
3 mins
Uganda Steps Up Infrastructure Maintenance: UNRA Clears Water Hyacinth and Raises UGX 75 Billion
Historic Approval of Presidential Cabinet Amidst Political Unrest
3 mins
Historic Approval of Presidential Cabinet Amidst Political Unrest
Medard Sseggona Calls for Unity in Uganda's Opposition and Nationwide
4 mins
Medard Sseggona Calls for Unity in Uganda's Opposition and Nationwide
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
4 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Healthy Eating Articles Dominate Readership in 2023: A Look Back
6 mins
Healthy Eating Articles Dominate Readership in 2023: A Look Back
Congress Faces Challenges in Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
7 mins
Congress Faces Challenges in Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
2024: A Defining Year for European Football
8 mins
2024: A Defining Year for European Football
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
4 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
7 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app