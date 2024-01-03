en English
Olympics

Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, a dynamic Filipino-American gymnast, is on the brink of a historic opportunity. The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) is contemplating her inclusion in the Philippine national women’s gymnastics team for the Asian Championships, a pivotal gateway to the Olympics.

A Promising Talent on the Horizon

Jung-Ruivivar’s journey to this crucial crossroads has been marked by impressive feats. The 17-year-old gymnast was unable to compete in the Asian Games previously due to the lack of approval from organizers. However, this setback did not deter her. She made her junior elite debut in 2018, and since then, she has been a rising star, achieving various placements in national championships.

International Debut and Further Success

Her international debut was at the Stuttgart World Cup in 2022, where she shone brightly, contributing to her team’s gold medal victory. Beyond the confines of competitive gymnastics, Jung-Ruivivar is also a student-athlete at Stanford University, ready to represent the university in the US NCAA.

Building a Powerful Team

Under the stewardship of Cynthia Carrion, the president of the GAP, a formidable women’s artistic gymnastics team is being formed. This includes other proficient Fil-foreign members such as Aleah Finnegan, Kylee Kvamme, and Emma Lauren Malabuyo. Finnegan is blazing trails as the first female gymnast from the Philippines to compete in the Olympics and is being primed for future international events, including the 2025 Southeast Asian Games.

As Jung-Ruivivar prepares to potentially join this powerful team, the world of gymnastics eagerly awaits her next move. Her inclusion in the national team could very well be the springboard for her ascent to the Olympics and a new chapter in the history of Filipino gymnastics.

0
Olympics Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

