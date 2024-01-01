en English
Philippines

Filipina Prodigy, Alex Eala, Hits New Career-High in Women’s Tennis

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Filipina Prodigy, Alex Eala, Hits New Career-High in Women's Tennis

It’s a new dawn and a new day in the world of professional tennis as Filipina powerhouse, Alex Eala, has catapulted herself to a new career-high ranking. As of the onset of 2024, this prodigy, at only 18 years old, has ascended to the 185th position in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, advancing four positions from her standing in October of the preceding year.

A New Milestone

Eala’s leap in the rankings is a milestone she eagerly shared with her followers, posting an Instagram story with the caption, “Starting the year with a new career high!”. This achievement comes despite her recent elimination from the Workday Canberra International, where she was ousted in the qualifying round by Switzerland’s Celine Naef, with scores of 4-6, 5-7.

Aiming for the Australian Open

Unfazed by this setback, Eala is gearing up for the Australian Open qualifiers commencing January 8. This signifies a crucial moment in Eala’s career trajectory as she navigates the fiercely competitive world of professional tennis. Eala’s entrance into the Australian Open qualification rounds is the next step in a journey that has already seen her win 8 WTA Singles Titles and 18 WTA Doubles Titles.

More Than Just a Player

However, Eala’s impact extends beyond the boundaries of the tennis court. She has also launched a charitable initiative supporting the Virunga National Park’s efforts to conserve the gorilla population in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As Eala continues to rise in the ranks of professional tennis, she also strives to use her platform to effect positive change in the world.

Philippines Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

