Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju

Legendary sports brand Fila has unveiled its new line, Fila+, marking a significant leap in its history of sportswear. The company has appointed Lev Tanju, founder of the renowned skatewear brand Palace, as the creative director for the new venture. The first collection of Fila+ is an elevated interpretation of sportswear, merging high-quality materials with a modern design that draws inspiration from Fila’s classic silhouettes.

Fila+’s New Era and Creative Direction

Lev Tanju’s appointment as the creative director is expected to steer Fila+ towards a promising future. Tanju’s profound influence in London’s bustling skate culture and his respect for Fila’s Italian heritage will be a significant factor in the new label’s design ethos. He aims to bring his streetwear expertise to the 113-year-old Italian brand with a focus on Fila’s rich legacy. An updated Fila logo, featuring the colors of the Italian flag, has been introduced to signify the label’s deep Italian roots.

Fila+’s Global Distribution and Future Prospects

Fila+ will be distributed globally through major e-commerce platforms, local department stores, and select boutiques. The initial collection will be unveiled to buyers and will be followed by a public and media campaign in June. Fila’s Global Brand President, Todd Klein, expressed that the development of Fila+ signifies a considerable advancement for the brand, underlining its commitment to innovation and its eagerness to attract a new demographic of consumers.

Fila’s Innovative Sportswear Journey

The launch of Fila+ continues the brand’s innovative journey in sportswear. The new line represents Fila’s historic presence in sportswear reimagined through the lens of modern design. The collection combines craftsmanship and authenticity, making it suitable for everyday style. This launch is a testament to Fila’s evolving approach to sportswear, maintaining its authenticity while embarking on a new chapter of creativity and collaboration under the leadership of Lev Tanju.