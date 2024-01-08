Fiji’s Young Boxers: The Future of Boxing in the Ring

In the vibrant city of Suva, Fiji, a group of fourteen young boxing hopefuls embarked on an intense journey of physical and mental fortitude. They participated in the first national youth and junior squad training camp, under the watchful eye of their head coach, Cam Todd. Some of these young pugilists have already tasted the thrill and pressure of competition, having represented Fiji in the Youth Oceania tournaments and matches against New Zealand juniors. This experience was evident in the impressive level of skill and dedication they displayed throughout the camp.

One-Day Intensive Training Camp

The one-day camp was far from a leisurely gathering. These young athletes were put through the wringer with three long training sessions, allowing for minimal rest. This grueling regime is a testament to their commitment, as they are considered the future of boxing in Fiji.

Upcoming Golden Gloves Championship

Their next challenge lies in the upcoming Golden Gloves Championship, slated for January 19-20. This will be a platform for these young boxers to showcase their talent and for the coach to assess their performance as they box against each other. With the aim of constant improvement, the national youth and junior boxing team is setting their sights on bigger challenges, including a face-off against the Australian youth team in March and an opportunity to better their results against New Zealand later in the year.

Regular Monthly Training Camps

With their goals set high, there is no room for complacency. Regular monthly training camps are planned in coordination with their respective coaches, to maintain their development. This steady and rigorous approach is a signal of Fiji’s commitment to nurturing their future boxing talents, ensuring that they are ready to take on any opponent in the ring.