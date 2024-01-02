en English
Fiji

Fiji Rugby Star Viliame Mata to Join Bristol Bears for Upcoming Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Fiji Rugby Star Viliame Mata to Join Bristol Bears for Upcoming Season

In a significant shift in the Rugby world, Fiji international player Viliame Mata is set to join the Bristol Bears from Edinburgh for the upcoming 2024/25 season. Known for his powerful and exhilarating gameplay, Mata’s impending move has stirred waves of anticipation in the rugby fraternity.

Mata’s Excitement and Gratitude

Expressing his eagerness for the new chapter, Mata conveyed gratitude and excitement for his forthcoming journey with the Bristol Bears. The Fijian star, respected for his formidable back-row performance, emphasized his readiness to take on the new challenges that await him in the Bears’ den.

An Impressive Career

Mata’s illustrious career is adorned with remarkable achievements, including being named the Pro14 Players’ Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season. His skill and dedication also earned him a nomination for the European club player of the year. His prowess on the field has been a definitive factor in his journey to centurion status with Edinburgh, and his recent performance at the Rugby World Cup in France, representing Fiji, has further cemented his standing as a world-class player.

Pat Lam’s High Praise for Mata

Pat Lam, the Director of Rugby for the Bristol Bears, extolled the incoming player. Recognizing Mata as a world-class player, Lam highlighted his dynamic gameplay in the back-row position. Lam also underscored Mata’s vast experience and prowess, evident through his substantial contributions to Edinburgh and his outstanding performance on the global stage with Fiji.

Fiji Rugby Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

