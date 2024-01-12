Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni

With a bold aim of rejuvenating the sport of volleyball in Taveuni, the organizers of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s volleyball competition have set a registration fee of $450. This fee, higher than what is commonly seen, is essential in ensuring the tournament’s success, covering the prize money and umpire payments. As a unique characteristic of this competition, it doesn’t enjoy the benefit of any sponsorship, and thus the teams themselves are the significant contributors.

Registration and Participation

As of the moment, a total of 12 men’s and six women’s teams have made their commitment by registering for the tournament. The door for registration still remains open until the end of Friday. This has been a positive response, given the high registration fee. The tournament director, Iowane Gade, has been at the forefront, explaining the reasons behind the high fee and emphasizing that the prize money will remain unchanged.

The State of Volleyball in Taveuni

Taveuni, despite having a rich sporting culture, has been witnessing a lull in volleyball activities. This tournament is a direct response to that situation. The organizers hope that this event will serve as a catalyst for the revival of volleyball in the region. Alongside volleyball, netball will also be part of the event, contributing to a comprehensive sporting atmosphere.

No Sponsorship, No Problem

Despite the lack of sponsorship, a common trait in many sports competitions, the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s volleyball competition has made a deliberate choice to proceed. The teams, by paying the registration fee, are directly contributing to the prize money and the payment for umpires. This model, while unique, showcases the commitment of the teams and the organizers towards the revival of volleyball in Taveuni.