FIJI Airways Kaiviti Silktails Redefining Strategy for Away Games

Wes Naiqama, the seasoned head coach of the FIJI Airways Kaiviti Silktails, a prominent rugby league team, is poised to introduce new strategies to bolster the team’s performance in away games for the imminent season of the Jersey Flegg Cup. The Silktails, marred by a string of losses in the previous season, with all seven away games ending in defeat, are determined to rewrite their narrative this year. The stakes are high with 12 matches set in Australia and one in Auckland.

Naiqama, in concert with Vanavasa Niuqila, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, is mulling over notable changes to the team’s travel schedule and training cadence. The duo aims to maintain the players’ focus and physical preparedness, crucial for their performance in the tough terrains of away games. These transformations could include curtailing the duration of their stay abroad and recalibrating the intensity of training sessions dispersed throughout the week.

Trials and Training

The Silktails are resuming their training regimen after a well-deserved Christmas break. Next in line are two trial matches scheduled for the upcoming month, serving as a litmus test before their first game against the West Tigers on March 9 in Sydney. The opponent for their first trial match remains unconfirmed. However, their second trial will witness a clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Challenges and Expectations

Financing a match against the Melbourne Storm’s Jersey Flegg team poses a challenge. Therefore, the Silktails are exploring options to play against a local team. Post the initial trial match, the team will head to the Gold Coast in Australia for a week-long camp before the second trial match. The Silktails are gearing up for half of their 24 Jersey Flegg Cup games to be played at home, a fact confirmed by Naiqama during a media session. With the competition’s intensity escalating over the years, the team is bracing itself for the forthcoming challenges.