FIJI Airways Kaiviti Silktails Redefining Strategy for Away Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Wes Naiqama, the seasoned head coach of the FIJI Airways Kaiviti Silktails, a prominent rugby league team, is poised to introduce new strategies to bolster the team’s performance in away games for the imminent season of the Jersey Flegg Cup. The Silktails, marred by a string of losses in the previous season, with all seven away games ending in defeat, are determined to rewrite their narrative this year. The stakes are high with 12 matches set in Australia and one in Auckland.

Redefining Strategy for Away Games

Naiqama, in concert with Vanavasa Niuqila, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, is mulling over notable changes to the team’s travel schedule and training cadence. The duo aims to maintain the players’ focus and physical preparedness, crucial for their performance in the tough terrains of away games. These transformations could include curtailing the duration of their stay abroad and recalibrating the intensity of training sessions dispersed throughout the week.

Trials and Training

The Silktails are resuming their training regimen after a well-deserved Christmas break. Next in line are two trial matches scheduled for the upcoming month, serving as a litmus test before their first game against the West Tigers on March 9 in Sydney. The opponent for their first trial match remains unconfirmed. However, their second trial will witness a clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Challenges and Expectations

Financing a match against the Melbourne Storm’s Jersey Flegg team poses a challenge. Therefore, the Silktails are exploring options to play against a local team. Post the initial trial match, the team will head to the Gold Coast in Australia for a week-long camp before the second trial match. The Silktails are gearing up for half of their 24 Jersey Flegg Cup games to be played at home, a fact confirmed by Naiqama during a media session. With the competition’s intensity escalating over the years, the team is bracing itself for the forthcoming challenges.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

